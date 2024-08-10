Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average is $139.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

