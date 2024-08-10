Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of UL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,799. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

