Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
Clean TeQ Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.32.
Clean TeQ Company Profile
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.
