Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Trading Down 0.8%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 162,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,806,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Clearmind Medicine Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.
Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Clearmind Medicine
Clearmind Medicine Company Profile
Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clearmind Medicine
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Clearmind Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearmind Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.