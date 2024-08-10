Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Trading Down 0.8%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 162,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,806,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Clearmind Medicine Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Clearmind Medicine

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearmind Medicine stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMND Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Clearmind Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors.

