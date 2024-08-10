CME Group Inc. (CME) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

CME Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CME Group to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $206.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.97. CME Group has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. CME Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $1,455,401 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.64.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

