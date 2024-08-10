CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 5,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 24,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
CNFinance Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 436.40, a current ratio of 532.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.
About CNFinance
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CNFinance
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.