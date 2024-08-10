CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 5,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 24,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

CNFinance Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 436.40, a current ratio of 532.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

About CNFinance

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.