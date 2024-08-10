Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Down 1%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 66.40 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 66.80 ($0.85). 1,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £307.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

