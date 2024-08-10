Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCEP. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $76.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

