Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

COGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

COGT opened at $8.58 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.