CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up to $2.13

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.13, but opened at $2.58. CommScope shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 3,217,185 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $607.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

