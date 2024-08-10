Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Price Performance

NYSE:ELPC opened at $6.57 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELPC. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.