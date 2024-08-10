Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) to Release Earnings on Monday

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.13 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.16.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.6%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 288.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

