Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.00

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 69329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCU shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 43,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

