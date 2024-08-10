Comparing JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) & UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -25.40% -6.64% -2.69% UMH Properties 5.79% 3.24% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for JBG SMITH Properties and UMH Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 UMH Properties 0 2 3 0 2.60

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.43%. UMH Properties has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.58%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMH Properties pays out -573.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMH Properties has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and UMH Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $579.65 million 2.56 -$79.98 million ($1.39) -12.05 UMH Properties $220.93 million 6.11 $8.01 million ($0.15) -127.86

UMH Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. UMH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of UMH Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UMH Properties beats JBG SMITH Properties on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately 75.0% of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 14.2 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 99% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 8.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

