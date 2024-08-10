Comparing Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) & Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Kering has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Kering alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kering and Roadzen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kering 1 6 2 0 2.11 Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Roadzen has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 619.42%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Kering.

This table compares Kering and Roadzen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kering $21.17 billion 1.62 $3.23 billion N/A N/A Roadzen $46.72 million 2.04 -$99.67 million N/A N/A

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

Profitability

This table compares Kering and Roadzen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kering N/A N/A N/A Roadzen N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Kering shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Kering

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, Kering Beauté, and Kering Eyewear brands. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.