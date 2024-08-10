Comparing Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) & Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL)

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Netcapital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Netcapital and Prairie Operating, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Netcapital has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Netcapital and Prairie Operating’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $4.95 million 13.05 $2.95 million ($0.05) -64.60 Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A

Netcapital has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital -100.71% -12.80% -11.48% Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57%

Summary

Prairie Operating beats Netcapital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

