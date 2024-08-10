Comparing Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and SFL (NYSE:SFL)

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SFL and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SFL $752.29 million 2.11 $83.94 million $0.97 11.80 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SFL has higher revenue and earnings than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

SFL has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 297% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SFL and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SFL 0 2 1 0 2.33 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

SFL currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of SFL shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SFL and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SFL 15.21% 11.47% 3.20% Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SFL beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned seven crude oil carriers, six oil product tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 32 container vessels, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling rig, and five car carriers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Canada, Cyprus, Liberia, Namibia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

