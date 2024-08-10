Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.5 million-$87.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.3 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCSI. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

CCSI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. 315,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.30. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $88.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.29 million. Research analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

