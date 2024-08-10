Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Consolidated Water in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.61. 64,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,172. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 18.02%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Water

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 149,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the fourth quarter worth about $3,585,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Consolidated Water

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

