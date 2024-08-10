Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stake Cut by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 14,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 63,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of ROAD stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 709,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,823. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.57 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

