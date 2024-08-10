Contrasting Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure N/A -2.18% -1.04% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Keppel REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and Keppel REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and Keppel REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $32.00 million 2.54 -$25.12 million N/A N/A Keppel REIT $173.57 million 14.33 $125.54 million N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure.

Summary

Keppel REIT beats Mobile Infrastructure on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific. Keppel REIT has a portfolio value of over $9.0 billion, comprising properties in Singapore; the key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth; Seoul, South Korea; as well as Tokyo, Japan. Keppel REIT is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited and sponsored by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

