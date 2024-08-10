Contrasting Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) & Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) and Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trinity Capital and Northern Star Investment Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $181.85 million 3.93 $76.89 million $1.61 8.96 Northern Star Investment Corp. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Star Investment Corp. IV.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Northern Star Investment Corp. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trinity Capital and Northern Star Investment Corp. IV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Northern Star Investment Corp. IV.

Risk and Volatility

Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Trinity Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.5% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and Northern Star Investment Corp. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital 36.12% 16.73% 7.57% Northern Star Investment Corp. IV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Northern Star Investment Corp. IV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

