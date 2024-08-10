Contrasting Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Spectrum Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectrum Brands and NeoVolta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 4 4 0 2.50 NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus target price of $101.88, indicating a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Spectrum Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -2.06, indicating that its share price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Brands and NeoVolta’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $2.92 billion 0.84 $1.80 billion $49.40 1.78 NeoVolta $2.79 million 31.36 -$2.64 million ($0.06) -43.83

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectrum Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 68.11% 6.43% 2.92% NeoVolta -68.01% -32.41% -32.25%

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats NeoVolta on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand. The Global Pet Care segment provides dog and cat chews, treats, wet and dry foods, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, indoor birds, and small animal food and care products under the Good'n'Fun, DreamBone, GOOD BOY, SmartBones, IAMS, EUKANUBA, Nature's Miracle, FURminator, Dingo, 8IN1, Meowee!, and Wild Harvest brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Instant Ocean, GloFish, and OmegaSea brands. The Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; household surface cleaning, maintenance, and restoration products, including bottled liquids, mops, wipes, and markers under the Rejuvenate brand name; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

