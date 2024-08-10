Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$4.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$833.46 million, a P/E ratio of -417.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.06.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$628.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$661.10 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5411111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,361.96. In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard bought 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,361.96. Also, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total value of C$134,946.00. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities raised Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.43.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

