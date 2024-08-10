Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading 11.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.8% during trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $88.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $54.02 and last traded at $54.02. 84,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 542,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 9,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $466,533.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,931.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $604.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.29. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

