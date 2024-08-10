Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for AutoCanada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.65. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.00.

AutoCanada Trading Up 0.1 %

ACQ traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.39. 12,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.57. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$17.56 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$431.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65.

About AutoCanada

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.