Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 456,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,235. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.48%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.