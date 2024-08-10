Cormark Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.
Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.
Shares of TSE OR traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.38. 215,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,578. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$15.42 and a one year high of C$25.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.95.
In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total value of C$748,140.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.66, for a total value of C$113,309.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.76%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
