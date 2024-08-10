Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $4,275,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Corning by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,961. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

