CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Director Marc Sheinbaum Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) Director Marc Sheinbaum bought 2,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,451.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CPI Card Group Stock Performance

CPI Card Group stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. 30,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,366. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The company has a market cap of $287.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.15.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CPI Card Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PMTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Institutional Trading of CPI Card Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMTS. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

