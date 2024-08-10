Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. Approximately 3,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

Crawford United Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $130.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Crawford United

(Get Free Report)

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Commercial Air Handling Equipment; and Industrial and Transportation Products. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions to health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.