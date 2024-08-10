Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15), reports. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

