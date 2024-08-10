Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
CRLBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRLBF
Cresco Labs Stock Performance
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Cresco Labs Company Profile
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cresco Labs
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.