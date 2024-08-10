Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CRLBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $761.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

