CRH plc (CRH) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on September 25th

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CRH Price Performance
Shares of CRH opened at GBX 6,504 ($83.12) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,079.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,238.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. CRH has a twelve month low of GBX 4,225 ($53.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,976 ($89.15). The company has a market cap of £44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,816.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36.
About CRH
