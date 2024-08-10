Critical Analysis: International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) vs. MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) and MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and MetaWorks Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 9.02% 43.75% 11.41% MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -79.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for International Money Express and MetaWorks Platforms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67 MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

International Money Express presently has a consensus target price of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 44.62%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than MetaWorks Platforms.

86.7% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and MetaWorks Platforms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $663.78 million 0.82 $59.51 million $1.67 10.01 MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 0.85 -$5.65 million N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms.

Summary

International Money Express beats MetaWorks Platforms on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

