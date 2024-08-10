Critical Comparison: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) vs. Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN)

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) and Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.5% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Tevogen Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Tevogen Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.51 million ($0.50) -12.61 Tevogen Bio N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Anavex Life Sciences and Tevogen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences N/A -29.04% -26.85% Tevogen Bio N/A -273.73% 229.30%

Volatility and Risk

Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tevogen Bio has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences and Tevogen Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 1 1 3.50 Tevogen Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 534.42%. Tevogen Bio has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 552.99%. Given Tevogen Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tevogen Bio is more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Tevogen Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anavex Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, frontotemporal dementia, and Alzheimer's disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41 for the treatment of depression, stroke, and neurogenerative disease; ANAVEX 1066 for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tevogen Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients. It is also developing TVGN 601 for treating multiple sclerosis; TVGN 930 for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus associated lymphomas; TVGN 920 for treating cervical cancer; and TVGN 960 for the treatment of mouth and throat cancer. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.