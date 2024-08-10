Critical Comparison: Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) & Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digihost Technology has a beta of 5.41, indicating that its share price is 441% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $262.36 million 0.70 $55.08 million $2.12 3.73 Digihost Technology $34.97 million 0.93 -$21.89 million ($0.29) -3.81

This table compares Medallion Financial and Digihost Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medallion Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Digihost Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 14.97% 10.44% 1.65% Digihost Technology -25.38% -20.93% -15.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Medallion Financial and Digihost Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Digihost Technology has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 126.24%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Medallion Financial.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Digihost Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Digihost Technology

(Get Free Report)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.