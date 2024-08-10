Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $405.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.59. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

In other Cryoport news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,715 shares of company stock valued at $188,224 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 26.3% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 36,512 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,035,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth $774,000. NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

