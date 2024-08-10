CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Shares Down 1.4%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €75.20 ($82.64) and last traded at €76.55 ($84.12). Approximately 87,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €77.60 ($85.27).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €78.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €76.89.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.