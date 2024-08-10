Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,774,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.12% of Cullinan Therapeutics worth $30,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CGEM opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $966.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.12. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $30.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.05.

Cullinan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGEM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $130,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

