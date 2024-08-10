Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $342.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.57 million.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

CURLF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 269,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.88. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

