Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.25 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.72% from the company’s current price.

Curaleaf Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.26. 269,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,632. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $342.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

