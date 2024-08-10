Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of CWK opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

