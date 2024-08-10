Cwm LLC Acquires 17,769 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,500. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

