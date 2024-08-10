Cwm LLC Acquires 4,136 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 432,454 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2,333.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 850,379 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 94,161 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 236.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 784,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 551,357 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RDVI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 291,916 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.