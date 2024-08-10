Cwm LLC Acquires 4,443 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,669,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.26. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock valued at $115,378,949. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.