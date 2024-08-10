Cwm LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE STZ traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.41. 890,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

