Cwm LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 260,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.51. 122,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

