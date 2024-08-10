Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cwm LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,721,000 after purchasing an additional 714,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,410,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,431,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.73. The company had a trading volume of 567,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,021. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

