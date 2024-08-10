Cwm LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,830,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3,480.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,702,000 after buying an additional 474,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after buying an additional 263,687 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 820.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 176,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Raymond James by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,273,000 after acquiring an additional 174,286 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 871,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.95. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

